He cannot confirm or deny the Cherries have made a move for Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams: "I cannot tell a lot of things as he is not our player right now. I know the club is working to sign players in that number six position because we are short of numbers there."

He concedes Bournemouth are short of options in holding midfield: "I think Marcos [Senesi] could do it but I am not looking at Lloyd Kelly there."

Kelly is likely to be involved at Anfield while the rest of the injured players will be missing until after the international break.

On any lingering scars in the squad from last season's 9-0 defeat: "It was one year ago and that is a lot of time. Obviously they know it will be always be tough against Liverpool at Anfield but it is a good chance for us to show how far away we are from them."

He expects his team to "suffer" at times: "We have to have a very resilient collective attitude and to suffer those minutes when they are pushing, taking corners and crosses. We will have our moments where we can damage them."