Iraola on Adams, 9-0 scars and Anfield

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Andoni Iraola has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent before Bournemouth's trip to Liverpool on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

  • He cannot confirm or deny the Cherries have made a move for Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams: "I cannot tell a lot of things as he is not our player right now. I know the club is working to sign players in that number six position because we are short of numbers there."

  • He concedes Bournemouth are short of options in holding midfield: "I think Marcos [Senesi] could do it but I am not looking at Lloyd Kelly there."

  • Kelly is likely to be involved at Anfield while the rest of the injured players will be missing until after the international break.

  • On any lingering scars in the squad from last season's 9-0 defeat: "It was one year ago and that is a lot of time. Obviously they know it will be always be tough against Liverpool at Anfield but it is a good chance for us to show how far away we are from them."

  • He expects his team to "suffer" at times: "We have to have a very resilient collective attitude and to suffer those minutes when they are pushing, taking corners and crosses. We will have our moments where we can damage them."

  • So far, he has been impressed by the officials: "In the first game, it was really good and at a high level. Always you want the decisions to be on your side but overall the referees are doing a good job to make it a more viewable game."

