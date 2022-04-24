Brighton 2-2 Southampton - Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "In the first half everything was going against us. We lost an early goal, hit the post with a big chance to equalise and then had a really bad injury for Tino [Livramento], which is the most disappointing thing today. Then we conceded again but I still had the feeling it was not so bad and that's why we didn’t change anything.

"We showed real character and deserved the equaliser. In the second, we were very dominant for 30 minutes, playing towards our fans who made it feel like a home game for us. In the last 15 minutes, it looked like we'd used a lot of energy and they had a few moments. But both teams showed they wanted to win the game and it was good to watch."

On Livramento's injury: "He’s very frustrated because he knows it could be a long break out. He will come back stronger. I'm not yet sure what he has done but it doesn’t look good."

On two-goal James Ward-Prowse:"We know about his qualities, especially from free-kicks. It’s very important to have someone like him on pitch to bring us back into the game."

On the run-in: "I want to see that same willingness and character to not give up and to try and take the points. You could feel it today with our togetherness and with teams around us to play, we want to win some of those games."