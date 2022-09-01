We asked Everton fans who they wanted Frank Lampard to sign on deadline day.

Here's what they said:

Matt H: We may still have plenty of incomings and outgoings. Would like to see Idrissa Gueye and Ben Brereton Diaz join. I'd only have sold Anthony Gordon if we exchanged for Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher. I don't think Evertonians would be upset seeing Allan, Salomon Rondon and Andre Gomes leave. I'd also bid for Kelechi Iheanacho and see if Leicester would sell. There are still some decent players out of contract too.

Will: I would love us to sign James Garner and Idrissa Gana Gueye. For nothing else but having Gana-Garner-Onana in midfield.

Rob: Seen some sensible signings rather than the extravagant mess of past years. A new Gareth Barry would be a very welcome addition, though.

James: Sign Conor Gallagher and Roman Yaremchuk. Sell Andre Gomes and Salomon Rondon.

Jack: I think we’ve had a great window and Amadou Onana is a great player and a great signing. He has really solidified our midfield. Conor Coady and James Tarkowski are two experienced centre-backs who show leadership and passion, which I love. Dwight McNeil and Nathan Patterson really control that right side of the pitch. Now I think our attack is skilful, quick and can really catch teams on the counter.