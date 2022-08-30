Analysis: Fulham 2-1 Brighton

Ben Miller, BBC Sport

Pre-season discussions about Mitrovic inevitably concentrated as much on his 43 goals in 44 games last season as they did on whether the Serbia striker could continue that form on Fulham's return to the Premier League.

Mitrovic scored three goals all season as Fulham floundered during their dismal relegation campaign in 2020-21, and his two goals against Liverpool on the opening day were a compelling riposte to critics who had claimed he would misfire again among the very elite.

A 90th-minute winner in the derby at home to Brentford and another to put his side ahead at Arsenal followed, establishing Mitrovic as a real force this season and a symbol of Fulham's growing confidence that they can maintain their status in style.

Manager Marco Silva also reached 100 in memorable fashion, celebrating the landmark for Premier League matches in the technical area by watching his team respond to his evident half-time call for greater attacking ruthlessness.

As the thrilled home fans engaged in a justified singsong at Craven Cottage to mark the final whistle, Mitrovic took a few seconds to dance along and grinned as he contemplated another all-action - and highly effective - performance.