Waiting game for injured Maeda

Daizen Maeda's knee injury doesn't look "serious" but may keep him out of Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final at Tynecstle, says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

Maeda was forced off a few minutes after scoring Celtic's equaliser in Wednesday's Premiership victory over Hearts.

"He got a knock on the knee and it's a bit sore," said Postecoglou.

"I don't think it's anything serious but it's another short turnaround to Saturday so we will have to see how he is."