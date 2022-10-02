M﻿ichael Emons, BBC Sport at Elland Road

L﻿eeds United managed to get a point from their home match with Aston Villa, but had to do it the hard way as they played the last 42 minutes and injury time with only 10 men following Luis Sinisterra's 48th minute dismissal.

T﻿he 23-year-old Colombia winger, who had scored three times for the club as well as collecting his first three international goals in the past six weeks, had little excuse for a silly second booking when he blocked a quick free-kick.

B﻿oss Jesse Marsch, watching on from the press seats as he served a one-game touchline ban, refused to criticise his player, but admitted Sinisterra's second yellow card was not an 'intelligent play'.

I﻿ndeed, Marsch's post-game anger was instead directed at what he perceived as negative, timewasting tactics from Villa, even though Steven Gerrard's side had seven shots on target, compared to just the one from the hosts.

T﻿hat one fell to substitute Patrick Bamford and the England international was so nearly the hero but saw his shot saved late on by Emiliano Martinez to deny Bamford what would have been his first senior goal of 2022.

L﻿eeds fought, battled and scrapped and the home fans loved it as their side frustrated Villa with Illan Meslier making a number of good saves, to leave with a point.