George Cummins, BBC Sport

It is testament to Arsenal's transfer policy that, despite some injuries, the side had enough strength in depth to win away at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Mikel Arteta was thrilled at full time because he knows his players have navigated a very tricky league tie. Palace away is a hard place to go, particularly under Roy Hodgson.

I was at Selhurst Park 16 months ago when Arsenal returned from an international break and got beat 3-0. Arteta apologised to fans that night for the performance.

"It is time to accept the criticism, put your hand up and apologise because this performance was not good enough for this club," Arteta said at the time. "From the beginning we were not at the races. When you come here you have to compete, you have to win duels and second balls and be aggressive and we were none of those."

It was the start of a bad run with the team losing five of their last 10 league matches and blowing Champions League football.

What's the difference between now and 16 months ago? Arsenal have strength in depth and crucially they are far more physical, even with 10 men. On Monday, Arsenal finished the game with Thomas Partey, William Saliba, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior and Declan Rice - who are all over 6ft in height.

"If we have to take the game and be physical we are very capable of doing that," said the Spaniard after the game.

The Gunners weren't capable of doing that 16 months ago.

Combined with the height and physicality of those players named above, they have also introduced Champions League winners in Jorginho and Kai Havertz, and a Premier League winner in Oleksandr Zinchenko (with Man City) over the past two seasons. That sort of experience will be crucial if Arsenal can push City all the way.

I've put the change in the quality of Arsenal's bench below for you to decide if it's a squad getting stronger.

Arsenal's bench vs Palace in April 2016: Leno, Holding, Ogungbo, Swanson, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Flores, Nketiah, Martinelli

Arsenal's bench vs Palace on Monday night: Raya, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Vieira, Trossard, Nelson.