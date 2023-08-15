Analysis: Man Utd 1-0 Wolves

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

In the build-up to the game US broadcaster NBC was given a pitchside interview with Sir Alex Ferguson.

The legendary United boss praised the work Erik ten Hag is doing and said the situation for his old club would improve markedly once £72m forward Rasmus Hojlund has recovered from the back injury he arrived from Atalanta with.

Not long afterwards, Hojlund took his seat alongside Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans at the back of the directors' box.

Sir Alex's words were given added credence when the game with Wolves started as Marcus Rashford failed to make any impact as the main striker and Alejandro Garnacho and Antony were equally muted on the flanks.

Perhaps it should not have been a surprise given in 11 meetings over the past four years only twice have these two sides managed to produce more than a single goal between them.