Sammy James, Fulhamish, external

As weekends go, it's been a stinker. To lose 3-0 to your rivals and have your talismanic striker leave, all in one afternoon, is quite a lot to take. I was hoping for the Lionesses to cheer me up on Sunday, but that went up in smoke too.

There is a lot of soul searching amongst the fanbase, partially because of Saturday's result, but mostly because of the sale of Aleksandar Mitrovic. The club's statement saying that "the player had consistently made his desire to leave known" leaves an incredibly bitter taste.

On the other hand, we have to remember what Mitrovic gave to the club. Seeing him score 43 goals in one season, I don't care what level it was at, is something I will never ever forget. Then to witness him finally silence his doubters last season, who questioned his ability at the highest level, was a joy to behold too.

Louis Saha was a brilliant striker, but Mitrovic is my personal favourite forward of all-time. I loved his competitiveness, his intelligence, and his ice-cold ruthlessness in front of goal. He was the hero who saved us on so many occasions and, in time, that's what he'll be remembered for.

If he had to leave, it should've been to a club where he could have truly tested himself - a club in Europe, for example. At only 28-years-old he's got years left in him, but now he'll just be shooting fish in a barrel in a league that has no legacy, no prestige and, barring a few superstars, no quality.

It's the end of an era and that's tough to take, but nobody is bigger than the club. Hopefully we spend the money we received for him wisely.