BBC Radio Leeds' commentator Adam Pope has been telling BBC Radio 5 Live's 72+ podcast his impressions of new boss Daniel Farke amid a difficult summer at Elland Road: "I have been really impressed with him and nobody is putting any blame on him.

"There is a feeling he can reinvigorate the club and the playing staff while bringing a nice playing style. He is very candid, but manages to be so in a way that does not annoy those above him as he explains he is short of players and needs quality and experience.

"He has shown a great way of managing expectations - and let's not forget this is a guy who had a mural to him in Norwich and had such great rapport with the fans. We all know there is a great pedigree there."

