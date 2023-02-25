Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Considering the amount of games and a lot of travel we played incredibly aggressive. Our attack was more dynamic and we got a good result.

"Rico Lewis, I rely on him a lot since he came in and made his debut, his quality and intelligence. He is a fantastic player. We are delighted to have him, a player from our academy.

"He moves in small spaces, to play in pockets that we need he is unique. He is really good at that.

"Erling Haaland, his impact has been incredible. We love him and he is helping us, today we found him more and he is an incredible threat. We need Phil [Foden] - his work ethic, his goals, his assists. Step by step he will be back."