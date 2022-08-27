Champions League money will help St Mirren grow - Lasley

St Mirren's chief operating officer Keith Lasley has welcomed the solidarity payments that will be made to the other Scottish Premiership clubs due to the Old Firm reaching the Champions League group stage.

He told BBC Scotland: "A number of £500-600k is roughly about 15-20% of our turnover. So it gives you an idea of the impact it can have on clubs of our size.

"I don't get too hung up on [Rangers and Celtic's earning £30m-40m]. My job here is to grow St Mirren and try to help us be the very best we can be. That financial gulf is always going to be there.

"There's no point us saying 'It's an extra £30m or £40m'. Rangers and Celtic have earned that through their own performances. It's up to us to take what we get from it and absolutely maximise that and help grow out football club."