Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, is among Manchester City's targets for the summer if Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 28, does not return from his loan spell at Bayern Munich. (Times - subscription required), external

Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian), external

The Blues' owners will not demand immediate results from manager Graham Potter following the club's January spending spree. (Guardian), external

Chelsea are also set to add another signing in English striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan, 17, who will join from Southampton. (Sun), external

Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, sent desperate text messages to club owner Todd Boehly as he tried to complete his proposed loan move to Paris St-Germain from Stamford Bridge. (Mirror), external

