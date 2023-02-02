Transfer news: City to target Chilwell
Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, is among Manchester City's targets for the summer if Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 28, does not return from his loan spell at Bayern Munich. (Times - subscription required), external
Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian), external
The Blues' owners will not demand immediate results from manager Graham Potter following the club's January spending spree. (Guardian), external
Chelsea are also set to add another signing in English striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan, 17, who will join from Southampton. (Sun), external
Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, sent desperate text messages to club owner Todd Boehly as he tried to complete his proposed loan move to Paris St-Germain from Stamford Bridge. (Mirror), external
