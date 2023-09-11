BBC Scotland's Andy Burke in France

Attack coach Brad Mooar says Scotland must be wary of a Tonga side boasting “real star power” as they look to bounce back from their opening World Cup defeat by South Africa.

The Scots were outplayed by the Springboks as the world champions ran out 18-3 winners in Marseille on Sunday.

Many are now looking at Scotland’s final Pool B match against Ireland as their last shot at reaching the quarter-final. However, they first need to overcome Tonga in Nice a week on Sunday before facing Romania in Lille.

Mooar says Tonga in particular cannot be overlooked.

“We’ve been having a good look at them and there is some real star power factor in their group and it will be a great challenge and another opportunity for us,” the New Zealander said.

“We’re really interested in watching their game at the weekend against Ireland and we’ll get more of a line on them out of that, so that will give us an opportunity to really streamline how we want to play that.

“But in the first instance it will be a lot about our game and how we impose that.”