We asked for your comments on Tottenham's 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Tristen: We are really lacking in creativity so far this season and in our ability to control games. We must improve in those two areas to become a force. Richarlison gives us an extra dynamic every time he comes on - he is aggressive and has attitude and the skills to back it up. Son needs a rest and needs to rediscover his form.

James: I'm sure neutrals will say Spurs were lucky, but let's be honest, the gameplan was to counter-attack a team who were clearly going to press and, if our finishing was up to its usual standards, it could have been 5-0.

Tom: Played fairly well - strong in defence and worked hard throughout the game, but still lack that killer pass. They will need that type of player when up against the big teams in Europe and the Premier League.

Keef: Forest were good and surprised us in the first half. We didn't start well but always looked dangerous on the break. Second half, we were much better and it should have been three for Kane really. Richarlison looked lively and got the assist, which was good to see. Much more strength off the bench now and competition for places, which is healthy.

Callum: Classic Conte season. Similarities to Chelsea 2016-2017 season - fewer goals, more wins. Less exciting, but more secure.