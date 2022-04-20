Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

There can be no consolation for Manchester United in this abject performance, apart from maybe the fact that Liverpool finished a goal short of inflicting their second 5-0 defeat of the season on them.

It was still Liverpool's biggest 'aggregate' victory over two games in a league season against United, a statistic that does not exaggerate just how far they are adrift.

Make no mistake, it could have been five and more, Liverpool going off the boil for the early part of the second half before returning to the rampant form of the first half to finish United off.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been brutal about his side's failings and they will soon be Erik ten Hag's problem - and this was so bad it is hard to know where to start.

United were without Cristiano Ronaldo and were so reduced that defender Phil Jones was drafted in for a rare start. He deserves sympathy rather than criticism because this was the very definition of a hiding to nothing, and it was no surprise when he was replaced at half-time.

Liverpool were vastly superior, which can happen, but what was inexcusable was United's lack of fight, heart and even tackling as they looked a beaten team from the moment Luis Diaz put them behind.

There was a very slight improvement after the break - it could not get worse - but even so this was a performance coupled with a dreadful attitude that was an embarrassment to a club of Manchester United's stature.

