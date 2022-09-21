N﻿ick Pope says he is happy to be setting a good foundation at Newcastle as he prepares to lay down a marker for the England World Cup squad.

T﻿he 30-year-old is in pole position to take over from the injured Jordan Pickford for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany this weekend and he credits his move to St James' Park as essential for helping nudge him up the queue.

"﻿From my first day of pre-season, I've felt like I was proving myself again," said Pope. "I wanted to get into the team and be part of a side moving in the right direction.

"﻿I'm happy how I've started and looking forward to gaining more wins and clean sheets for Newcastle.

"﻿Every player wants to play in the World Cup and my best chance of that is to play well if I get the opportunity in this camp and then go back to Newcastle and kick on.

"﻿Part of the move there was to take myself to the next level and push myself to be the best player I could be."

P﻿ope has eight caps for England but has struggled for opportunities with Pickford clearly established as manager Gareth Southgate's first choice.

"﻿He has been top drawer for England for a number of years now," Pope said of Everton's Pickford. "Him not being here will hopefully open the door for myself so if I get the opportunity, then it's up to me to leave a good impression."