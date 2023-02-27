'Man City defeat could have derailed Arsenal's season, but it was just a bump in the road'

After another impressive hard-fought Premier League win for Arsenal, journalist Luke Edwards says the Gunners are winning the "psychological battle" in the title race.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "The biggest psychological battle a manager has is to just focus on what you do.

"Don’t worry about what anyone else is doing. Just focus on what you can achieve, the points you can gather. City are fallible this season, they’ve got weaknesses. We’ve seen it in the Champions League last week and in the league they have dropped really unexpected points.

"If Mikel Arteta can get his players to just focus on what they need to do and stop worrying about Manchester City, that is half the battle for them in their situation.

"I’ve been hugely impressed with the way they have responded to that City defeat. That could have really derailed their season, but it hasn’t at all. It was just a bump in the road and what’s exactly what you want.

"City dropping points at Forest told the Premier League that they aren’t the team that they were in previous seasons."

