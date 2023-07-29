Tagawa apologises to Tokyo fans for Hearts transfer

Prospective Heart of Midlothian forward Kyosuke Tagawa has apologised to Tokyo fans for leaving so soon after his return from his loan spell with Santa Clara but says he could not turn down a chance to play abroad permanently.

Hearts were forced to admit they were close to completing a deal for the Japan-capped 24-year-old after his J-League club announced the transfer.

Now Tagawa has released a statement on Tokyo's website admitting: "I have decided to transfer to Heart of Midlothian FC.

"First of all, I would like to express my sincere apologies to the fans and supporters of FC Tokyo who warmly welcomed my return, as I will be transferring immediately.

“I am also filled with gratitude towards the team officials who respected my wishes and supported me.

"Just when I was determined to start from scratch and do my best, I received an offer and couldn’t give up on my dream of challenging myself overseas, so I made this decision.

"I will do my best to show you a stronger and more grown-up version of myself."