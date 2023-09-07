Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport: "You don’t often get three Premier League hat-tricks in the same weekend, but Erling Haaland, Son Heung-min and Evan Ferguson each managed the feat on Saturday.

"Argentine Sergio Aguero holds the record for Premier League hat-tricks, bagging 12 over a 10-year period. Extremely good scoring, but new City phenomenon Haaland has already scored five hat-tricks, only four games into his second season. The Norwegian is off the statistical charts.

"Son at Spurs looks like his old self again and is gliding effortlessly into the gap left by Harry Kane. His link ups with James Maddison could grow to rival his old understanding with Harry, which is the Premier League’s most productive partnership to date.

"Don’t, however, forget young Evan Ferguson putting Newcastle to the sword down at Brighton. Still only 18 years old, he could well be the Premier League’s worst kept secret in the last decade. He is scoring at just below a goal every other game already in his pro career, notching 14 in 34 for the Seagulls and remember they weren’t all starts!

"Other than Manchester City, every other club in England would buy Ferguson tomorrow if they could. Maybe one day, it will be the young Irishman who will be chasing Haaland’s records."

