David de Gea's 12 years at Manchester United have come to an end, with the Spaniard confirming his departure with an emotional farewell on his social media, external on Saturday.

Despite only winning one Premier League title - in 2012-13 - the 32-year-old leaves the Red Devils having made an indelible mark on the club with his longevity and the numbers that came with it.

Only three goalkeepers have ever kept more Premier League clean sheets than De Gea's 147 - Petr Cech with 202, David James with 169 and Mark Schwarzer with 151.

He is also ranked third for Premier League saves since Opta started recording that data in 2003-04 with 1,157 (2.8 saves a game) and his 72% save ratio is only below Cech, Liverpool's Alisson and Newcastle's Nick Pope (of players to make 100 or more appearances).

He has made 415 Premier League appearances - the seventh most of any goalkeeper in Premier League history - conceding 446 goals in the process.

De Gea is one of only six keepers to win the Premier League Golden Glove more than once - with his two putting him alongside Allison - and he also has a joint record four Manchester United player of the season awards putting him level with Cristiano Ronaldo. Nobody else has more than two.

Where does David De Gea rank among the Premier League's best goalkeepers?