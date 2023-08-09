Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

As Celtic’s domestic rivals endure the nerve-wracking ordeal of European qualifiers, the champions enjoy one of the many spin-offs of their title win – direct entry to the Champions League and the luxury of a full week’s training to prepare for a potentially tricky trip to Aberdeen.

Few inside Celtic Park for the raising of the championship flag and the subsequent 4-2 win over a belligerent Ross County would attest that Brendan Rodgers’ side were anywhere near their best – or at least anywhere near the heights the team hit last season.

But this week will afford the manager and his coaching staff the opportunity to fine tune elements with which they were not entirely satisfied on Saturday.

There was still much to be pleased about, not least the contribution of David Turnbull. Matt O’Riley was not alone in his assessment that Turnbull is “too good not to play” having been a peripheral figure last term under Ange Postecoglou.

Having said that, relatively few Celtic fans would have had him in the starting line-up ahead of Reo Hatate, though speculation persists about the young Japanese midfielder’s future at the club.

Maik Navrocki showed up well on his Celtic debut and with the promise of more signings to come before August is out, the new Brendan Rodgers era is off to a positive start.