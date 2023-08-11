Bournemouth v West Ham United: Pick of the stats

Bournemouth have lost their last three Premier League games against West Ham without scoring a single goal.

The Hammers have lost their opening game of the season more often than any other side in Premier League history (15), while David Moyes has lost more opening games than any other manager (10).

This is the sixth consecutive season that Bournemouth have started their league campaign with a home game (W3 D2), beating Aston Villa 2-0 on their return to the Premier League last season.