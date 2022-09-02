Sutton's predictions: Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I like Palace under Patrick Vieira and I like Newcastle under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle really took the game to Liverpool. I didn't realise Alexander Isak was going to play in that game and he took his chance well and got his goal.

Newcastle are at home. They beat Nottingham Forest on the opening day and ran Manchester City really close and I think they will have a bit too much for Palace.

Wilfried Zaha scored a brilliant goal against Brentford and they do have some really good players but Newcastle will edge this.

Juice Menace's prediction: 2-1

