Aston Villa v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

Aston Villa make two changes from their West Midlands derby defeat at Wolves for the visit of Tottenham as Steven Gerrard brings Danny Ings and Douglas Luiz in for Morgan Sanson and Leon Bailey.

Ings returns after missing the Wolves loss due to the birth of his child, while midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is back among Villa's substitutes after four months out with a knee injury.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Young, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Bailey, Traore, Buendia.