Aston Villa v Tottenham: Confirmed team news
- Published
Aston Villa make two changes from their West Midlands derby defeat at Wolves for the visit of Tottenham as Steven Gerrard brings Danny Ings and Douglas Luiz in for Morgan Sanson and Leon Bailey.
Ings returns after missing the Wolves loss due to the birth of his child, while midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is back among Villa's substitutes after four months out with a knee injury.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Young, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Bailey, Traore, Buendia.
Visitors Tottenham, meanwhile, are unsurprisingly unchanged from the side that thrashed Newcastle 5-1 last weekend.
Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Sessegnon both return from injury to be named among Antonio Conte's substitutes at Villa Park.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
Subs: Gollini, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Sessegnon, Winks, White, Moura, Bergwijn.