Former Rangers midfielder and manager Stuart McCall sees Wednesday's Champions League group opener against Ajax as an opportunity to "bounce back".

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side lost 4-0 to Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic on Saturday.

"You've always got the chance to bounce back," McCall told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland.

"They massively underperformed. The message from Gio will be to start strongly, don't give them any chances and opportunities early on in the game as we saw at Parkhead on Saturday.

"Travelling away from home, you would always take a point, take a draw, get off to a reasonable start. Away from home, you've got to make sure you don't get beat and I think that's what Rangers' aim will be at Ajax."