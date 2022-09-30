'We are looking forward to an intense time'
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted that every player will be needed as they head into a busy October period.
The Saints sit 14th in the table with seven points from their opening seven games and Hasenhuttl believes they were able to use the international break to prepare well.
"We were able to work individually on some behaviours that we need for our game" he said.
"We had some good sessions and it is going to be hard for me to put a squad on the pitch because they all did a good job.
"We had 10 squad players that stayed here this time which made it a bit easier. It can be hard to plan sessions with just four or five players.
"We need every player on a high level and that is why we pushed them so hard. We are ready for this intense time. We have a lot of games coming up and everyone is excited.
"We are a team that always needs to work and fight together to find the rhythm and in the last weeks we didn’t have much chance to create a rhythm with the international break and it’s the reason we are looking forward to an intense time with a lot of games and get some rhythm."