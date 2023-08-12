Brighton’s James Milner appeared in what is his 22nd Premier League season, equalling the competition’s record held by Ryan Giggs.

Solly March became Brighton’s outright top Premier League goalscorer under Roberto De Zerbi. March has scored twice as many league goals in 28 appearances under the Italian (8) than he had in 148 games played prior to his arrival (4).

Brighton have now both scored and conceded in 21 of their 33 Premier League games under Roberto De Zerbi, including each of their last five.