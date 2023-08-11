Beale on Cifuentes, human elements, and Livingston
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking to the media before his side's Scottish Premiership game against Livingston on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Reveals that Jose Cifuentes will start the game after coming off the bench against Servette. "I thought he was quite good when he came on the other night in a small glimpse but now I think he is ready."
Says he put him on the bench against Kilmarnock "to see Scottish football and understand the environment".
Spoke about how human elements have to be taken into account for players coming from different countries, but that Cifuentes speaks the language and now "knows his teammates".
His full concentration is on Livingston after a sore loss in the league last week. Says he has lots of respect for David Martindale and his staff.
Believes that Rangers' new forward signings will take time to settle.
Also spoke about how the club only need to sell one player away to level the expenditure.