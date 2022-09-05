We asked you for your views following the news that Diego Costa would be having a trial with Wolves following injuries to Raul Jimenez and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Phil: Major problems with strikers now, Costa must be a last resort, but then again he knows where the net is and how to intimidate opponents (lawfully). If he got us 10 goals this season it would be worth it.

Oli: I do think that Costa would be a good signing. He's not only a striker (anybody is good at this point), but an established one with a decent past history, even if his recent form has been pants. Plus he's a big name signing, which raises fan and club morale, and to top it off he's free. So bring it on I say!

Lee: Personally think Costa would be a good fit, we are often labelled as “too nice” as a team. He would certainly add some much-needed bite to our squad.

Dennis: Costa could save Wolves' errors in the transfer market and who we have let go. He may not score as many as he has in the past but his aggression will affect defences and his knowledge should be put to good use on the training ground, improving the finishing skills of Podence and Traore.

Nathan: We need a striker and Costa is just that! He’s not the same player he was but we have the glitz and glamour around him with players like Neto, Podence, Nunes and Neves. We need someone who can bully opposition defences and knows how to score goals! Costa is the man for the job!