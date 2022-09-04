Man United 3-1 Arsenal: What Ten Hag said

Manchster United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to Match of the Day: "We are happy and satisfied with the win, also the performance against a really good team - they played really well.

"The spirit from this team, they can deal with setbacks so we did, it is really great and shows your mentality - we have really improved on that.

"We have the right characters and now it is about cooperation, deal with set backs but also improve - we have to stay calm, stay composed and play our game.

"You can see that Arsenal are more together, more routines - but our team spirit brings us the win.

"We can still do things better, with pressing, we had a good plan but the incoming from Zinchenko for instance, that gives them overnumbering in midfeld. We can be more composed on the ball, don't give it away away

"When we got beat in the press we fought back and recovered, especially in transitions we were good."

On Antony and Marcus Rashford: "They both played great, a continual threat, I know our offensive is really strong - they are creative and have speed. This is the first time they have played together and this performance is great to see."

More from Erik ten Hag on Sky Sports, speaking about his new signing Antony: "We can make speed and creativity together, he will be a threat in the Premier League. We were missing a player on the right wing, [Jadon] Sancho and [Marcus] Rashford can play there but they prefer the left so now we have the missing link who can play well on the right. He did well but I think he can do better, he had a great goal but all the goals were team goals.

"It's a process - you have to lift the standards every day. That is my demand and the players in our team have that demand, we have many players in the team who have won trophies and they have to bring that standard. Get the best out of them every day.

"We have to think about Europa League - today we will have a short celebration and tomorrow focus will be on the next game."