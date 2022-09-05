P﻿ep Guardiola has warned the addition of Erling Haaland is not enough for Manchester City to canter to a first Champions League success.

G﻿uardiola's side start their campaign at Sevilla on Tuesday after exiting at the semi-final stage against Real Madrid last season.

T﻿he acquisition of Haaland - and the striker's 10 goals in six league games - has naturally created talk of him being the final piece in City's jigsaw as they continue to pursue Europe's biggest club prize.

B﻿ut Guardiola said: "If we rely all on Erling’s shoulders we don’t win the Champions League.

"We don’t win just for Erling and don’t lose just for Erling.

"He has a special quality and might be able to solve some problems. If we don’t play good we aren’t going to win games.”