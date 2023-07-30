Docherty takes positives from Dundee's cup campaign

Manager Tony Docherty says there are “loads of positives” despite Dundee’s group-stage exit in the Viaplay Cup.

The newly-promoted Premiership side won three of their four fixtures but bowed out on goals scored after beating Inverness CT 1-0 when they needed victory by two or more.

"It could be a story of missed chances and it could also be down to a very harsh penalty against us at Airdrie in the final minute, that's something that's been a factor," Docherty told Viaplay.

"But of course you need to look at things that you can affect and today is an example of that. We were so dominant in that second half and we had various chances to get that second goal.

"I feel to go out with nine points and a goal difference of three is difficult to take but that's the way it is. I've got to take the positives from that into the league campaign.

"There are loads of positives to take, the only negative is that we've not progressed.

"There is definitely room for improvement and things we can work on but if we perform like we did in that second half, with that intensity, I think we'll be okay."