Arsenal have encouraged Bukayo Saka to hold his head high following his penalty miss during England's Euro 2020 defeat by Italy.

Saka has received online abuse after his and Jadon Sancho's shots were saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Marcus Rashford hit the post as Italy edged the shootout 3-2 after a 1-1 draw.

The Gunners released a statement, external in support of the 19-year-old, who came on as a substitute in the second half.

"Once again, we are sad to have to say we condemn the racism of a number of black players," it reads.

"This cannot continue and the social media platforms and authorities must act to ensure this disgusting abuse, to which our players are subjected on a daily basis, stops now.

"We have processes in place internally at Arsenal to ensure our players are supported both emotionally and practically on this issue, but sadly there is only so much we can do.

"Our message to Bukayo is: hold your head high, we are so very proud of you and we cannot wait to welcome you back home to Arsenal soon."