Chelsea's pre-season schedule
Chelsea's players - or at least those not involved in major tournaments this summer - returned for pre-season training last week.
The Blues have so far announced three friendlies, with their full pre-season schedule - as it currently stands - as follows:
27 July: Bournemouth v Chelsea (Vitality Stadium)
1 August: Arsenal v Chelsea (Emirates Stadium)
4 August: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (Stamford Bridge)
11 August: Chelsea v Villarreal (Uefa Super Cup, Windsor Park)