Liverpool have made an approach for Wolves and Spain winger Adama Traore. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has told Anfield bosses the three players he wants this summer, including France winger Kingsley Coman. The 25-year-old Bayern Munich star could cost the Reds up to £86m. (Mirror), external

Liverpool are also preparing a £35m bid for Atletico Madrid's Spain midfielder Saul Niguez. (AS - in Spanish), external

