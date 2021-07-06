Micah Richards says Italy coach Roberto Mancini can be like "Marmite" but is "one of the nicest people I've ever met".

Richards, one of BBC Sport's pundits covering the European Championship, played under Mancini for four years at Manchester City - when the Italian led the club to their first Premier League title in 2012.

"I absolutely loved him and he absolutely loved me. Our relationship was great," Richards recalls.

"As a coach, he was one of the best - and he got the best out of me."

Mancini's Italy face Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-final on Tuesday.

"Very particular in what he likes, and if you don't do what he likes, that's when the 'Marmite' comes in," Richards adds.

Watch Richards, journalist Nicky Bandini and Manchester-based priest Paddy McMahon talk about Mancini