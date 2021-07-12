The Football Association has condemned racist abuse aimed at England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after Sunday's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

All three players missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout loss and were targeted on social media after the game.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the abuse and said "it will not be tolerated".

The FA said it was "appalled" by the abuse.

A message on England's Twitter account, external said: "We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online."

Follow all the reaction to England's Euro 2020 final defeat