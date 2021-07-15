After becoming the last Premier League club to start sorting out their pre-season schedule, Manchester City have already added a second game to their list.

Pep Guardiola's title winners will visit Ligue 2 champions Troyes on Saturday, 31 July.

Troyes are part of the City Football Group and are building up to their own eye-catching start to the season given they open their domestic campaign against PSG.

None of City's 'tournament players' are expected to be available for the game.

City have already confirmed a match against Championship outfit Preston on 27 July and have the Community Shield meeting with FA Cup winners Leicester at Wembley on 7 August.