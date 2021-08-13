Man Utd v Leeds: Last time out
Manchester United host Leeds on the opening weekend of the Premier League season - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?
In April, Marcelo Bielsa's side held the Red Devils to a goalless draw at Elland Road.
In a game of few chances, Marcus Rashford came closest for United with a free-kick just before half-time.
But memories of a forgettable encounter on the pitch will remain because of off-field issues.
A plane trailing a banner proclaiming '2bn stolen - Glazers out' flew over the ground just before kick-off.