The inner workings of transfer deadline day
Nolberto Solano reluctantly left Newcastle for Aston Villa in 2004, but he was eager to head back just 18 months later.
The Peruvian winger even ignored a late intervention from Liverpool because his heart was set on a return to the North East.
Solano had made more than 200 appearances in his first spell at St James' Park, becoming a fan favourite.
Conversations with close friends and club stalwarts like Steve Harper and Alan Shearer helped persuade him to rejoin the Magpies in August 2005.
On deadline day, an agreement was reached over a £1.5m fee for Solano. James Milner was also involved in the deal, heading on loan to Villa for the rest of the season as his direct replacement.
Solano:
I had a phone call from one of the agents of Rafa Benitez, but I'd already given my word to Newcastle. I spoke to a few of the lads and I was happy to come back to the club. With the opportunity to move to Liverpool, it was quite a crazy day.
It was exciting and stressful. First of all, I had to drive four hours from Birmingham to Newcastle. I was driving like crazy on the motorway!
I arrived at the club, went for my medical, did the paperwork and everything like that. I remember I finished at like 11 o'clock at night. It was a tough day, but I was over the moon.
If Liverpool were talking to me a few days or weeks earlier I might have thought about it, but when it happened on the same day, I wasn't sure.
Nobody can read the future. Nobody knows what's going to happen. I followed my feelings, which were to go back to Newcastle at that time, because I love the club and I love the fans.