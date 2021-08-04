BBC Sport

Brighton face FA agents probe

Published

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brighton are at the centre of another Football Association investigation about their use of agents.

The Seagulls were fined £90,000 by the FA in 2015 after admitting a breach of regulations involving their purchase of defender Dale Stephens in 2014.

Now they have been charged with "several breaches" of agent regulations by the FA covering the three-year period from January 2015 to January 2018.

Brighton say they "identified and self-reported to the FA a limited number of historical administrative errors" following an internal review in 2019 and is "openly co-operating" with the governing body.

Brighton have been given until 17 August to respond.