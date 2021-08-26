Burnley v Leeds: Last time out

Burnley host Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In May, Leeds continued their fine form at the end of their first season back in the Premier League with an impressive 4-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Mateusz Klich curled in from the edge of the penalty area shortly before half-time and Jack Harrison's flicked finish from Ezgjan Alioski's strike after 60 minutes all but sealed the three points.

Substitute Rodrigo then scored twice in three minutes to complete a fine away win, producing a delightful chip over Bailey Peacock-Farrell for his first before rounding the Clarets keeper for Leeds' fourth.