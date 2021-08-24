Nervy Leicester off the pace

Ian Stringer, BBC Radio Leicester

Brendan Rodgers admitted that defender Jannick Vertergaard has a knee problem but hopes he will be training on Wednesday and, my goodness, they need him at the moment.

Conceding four isn’t the big problem as it could have been more, it was the nerves at the back for the Foxes, centrally, and it spread.

As an attacking force they were miles off it. West Ham had their number and have their points quite rightly.

Confidence will have taken a knock here.