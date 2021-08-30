Andros Townsend: This was a very good performance at Brighton by Everton, while the brand of football they are playing under Rafael Benitez is as good as it was under Carlo Ancelotti.

Benitez has made two inspired signings in Demarai Gray and Townsend. Both tormented Brighton, but what took place when Everton were awarded a penalty was most interesting.

Richarlison was determined to take the penalty and held onto the ball. However, it was Townsend that nicked the ball from under the arm of Richarlison, which allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to take the spot-kick. Does that go down as an assist for Townsend?

