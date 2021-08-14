Burnley v Brighton: Confirmed team news

It's a familiar looking Burnley line-up as the Clarets welcome back a capacity crowd to Turf Moor for the first time since March 2020.

Nick Pope returns to action in goal following his summer knee surgery, while new signing Nathan Collins starts on the bench.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Cork, Gudmundsson, Wood, McNeil, Westwood, Rodriguez.