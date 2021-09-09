Southampton v West Ham: Head-to-head stats
Southampton have lost two of their past three home league games against West Ham, which is as many as they had in their previous 16.
The Hammers have won six of their past seven Premier League meetings with Southampton, drawing the other, and have scored 15 goals and conceded only two in this run.
In fact, West Ham have beaten the Saints in the Premier League 19 times, which is more wins than they have had against any other side in the competition.