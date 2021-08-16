Norwich v Liverpool: In pictures

Norwich v Liverpool: In picturesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionNorwich gave Liverpool a warm welcome as the Canaries celebrated their return to the Premier League at Carrow RoadPublished16 minutes agoimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionIt was Liverpool who were on fire early on, though, Diogo Jota putting them in front after 26 minutesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionRoberto Firmino had been on the pitch for just four minutes when he doubled Liverpool's lead in the second half. The Norwich defence just didn't see himimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionLeave Mohamed Salah unmarked on the edge of the box at your peril. The Egyptian saved the best until last with a fine third goalimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionOn what was a successful afternoon all round for Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk completed 90 minutes on his first Premier League appearance since October after recovering from a serious knee injury