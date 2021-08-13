Team news: Norwich v Liverpool
- Published
Norwich City could hand debuts to five players, including Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour.
Midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta is not fit after contracting Covid-19, while defender Andrew Omobamidele is struggling to overcome tonsillitis.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he's ready to return from the serious knee ligament injury he suffered in October.
Left-back Andy Robertson is out with an ankle injury sustained in the friendly against Athletic Bilbao.
Curtis Jones will be absent because of a concussion, while fellow midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are minor doubts.
Who makes your Norwich team on their return to the Premier League?