Norwich City could hand debuts to five players, including Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta is not fit after contracting Covid-19, while defender Andrew Omobamidele is struggling to overcome tonsillitis.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he's ready to return from the serious knee ligament injury he suffered in October.

Left-back Andy Robertson is out with an ankle injury sustained in the friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

Curtis Jones will be absent because of a concussion, while fellow midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are minor doubts.

