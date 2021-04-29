Marcelo Bielsa's customary humility at his pre-Brighton news conference was accompanied with another admission of his own frailty that will surely only serve to deify him more in supporters' eyes - an apology for still not speaking English after three years at Elland Road.

Bielsa prides himself on the "significance or definition of words" he uses to speak with his players, albeit via an interpreter.

It made me recall what he said when we questioned if he would be able to put his message across when he arrived.

He explained that players respond to the physical, the mental and the emotional, and soon after said of English players: "They have running through every part of them the ability to respond to emotional stimulus."

On Thursday, he described his lack of English as one of his "big deficits" and said "it debilitates me".

No need to say sorry, Marcelo. One promotion and a potential top-half Premier League finish is loud and clear in any language.

